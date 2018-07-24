FSA committee nominations sought

WADESBORO — Anson County farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 1 to to nominate eligible candidates to serve on local U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency county committees.

County committees are made up of farmers and ranchers elected by other producers in their communities to guide the delivery of farm programs at the local level. Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the FSA.

“The Aug. 1 deadline is quickly approaching,” said Jennifer L Almond, USDA FSA acting executive director for Anson County. “If you know of a great candidate or want to nominate yourself to serve on your local county committee, visit your FSA office before the deadline to submit the nomination form.”

Almond said she especially encourages the nomination of beginning farmers and ranchers, and of women and minorities.

“This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in your county,” she said.

Committees consist of three to 11 members and meet once a month or as needed to make important decisions on disaster and conservation programs, emergency programs, commodity price support loan programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues. Members serve three-year terms.

Nationwide there are more than 7,700 farmers and ranchers serving on FSA county committees.

To be eligible to serve on an FSA county committee, a person must participate or cooperate in an agency administered program and live in the local administrative area where the election is being held.

A complete list of eligibility requirements, more information and nomination forms are available at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.

All nominees must sign the nomination form FSA-669A.

All nomination forms for the 2018 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA county office by Aug. 1. Ballots will be mailed to eligible voters by Nov. 5 and are due back to the local USDA Service Center on Dec. 3. The newly elected county committee members will take office Jan. 1.