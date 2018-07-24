Program to focus on Latino health gap

WADESBORO — Connections Family Support Program has invited Ricardo Torres, Jessica Montana, Fabbiana Gutierrez, and Denisse Sanchez to the Hampton B. Allen Library on Thursday from noon until 1:30 p.m. to speak on how mental health services affect the Latino community.

The event will be held in the Pritchett Room of the Wadesboro library.

Family members, providers, court counselors, and professionals, such as teachers, social workers, case managers, therapists, counselors, are encouraged to attend. Resources and lunch will be provided at no charge.

The guest speakers will discuss the data and gaps in mental health among the Latino community compared to others, and how to improve service delivery and support to the Latino community.

Torres is from Puerto Rico, but has lived in Charlotte since 1982. He is serving on the board as vice chairman of Alianza, with the Center for Prevention Services in Charlotte. He has developed two programs, one of which was awarded 4H’s National Program of the Year. He has served the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department’s Gang of One Program as a gang intervention case manager and currently works full time with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare as a Member Engagement specialist.

Montana is the Latino Program manager at the Center for Prevention Services, overseeing the Latino Program Department and the Alianza Latino Drug Free Coalition. She has experience implementing policies, systems and environmental level initiatives through her work with the CDC-funded Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health grant. She received her master’s of Public Health in Community Health Education from the City University New York School of Public Health in New York City and is a certified Health Education specialist.

Gutierrez is from Ecuador, but has lived in Charlotte since 2005. She received her bachelor of arts degrees in International Studies and Dual Languages (Spanish & Chinese) from Queens University of Charlotte. As Alianza coordinator, she supports the work of the executive team and coalition to prevent substance misuse among Latino youth and families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

Sanchez, born in Santa Barbara, Calif., is of Mexican descent and has lived most of her life in Charlotte. She received her bachelor of science degree in Biology at UNC-Charlotte. As Alianza youth coordinator, she mentors, guides and teaches young people. She has been a math and science tutor for the past four years.

Connections Family Support Program is funded by Sandhills Center in collaboration with North Carolina Families United. To register for this workshop, contact Suzanne Maness toll free at 877-211-5995 or by email at connectionsfsp@gmail.com.