Las Amigas crowns pageant winners

MORVEN — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held it’s 13th annual Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant on May 19 at Morven Elementary School.

Devin Pettiford served as mistress of ceremonies for the event, which had the theme “Pink and Orchid: Western Cowgirls.”

Eight young ladies were introduced first in blue jeans and white shirts with a pink cowgirl hat. While in their western attire, the contestants performed a western dance.

Later, each contestant wore pink and orchid gowns for the formal introductions.

Other highlights of the ceremonies included the final stroll of 2017 Little Miss Las Amigas Queen Taylor Newton. Newton assisted in the crowning of the 2018 Little Miss Las Amigas.

Kimberly Clark, 10, was crowned the 2018 winner. She is the daughter of Marcus and Aleshia Clark, of Wadesboro.

First runner-up Nyani Jahde` Spencer, 6, is the daughter of Cassandra Darien of Hamlet, North Carolina.

The second runner-up was Myya N’Rae Lindsey, 12. She is the daughter of Timmy and Kareba Lindsey, of Lilesville.

Other pageant contestants were Da’Shaunti Hall, Jamari’ah Symone Marshall, Jaliyah McClinton, Nevaeh McNeil and Brianna Nicole Willoughby.

The Little Miss Las Amigas pageant provides an opportunity each year for young ladies in the county to show their pride in an elegant way to the world, according to information from the Morven chapter.

Funds collected during the pageant are used to provide scholarships to area students. Las Amigas has given more than $30,000 in scholarships in their 30 years of service in Anson County.

Chapter President Elizabeth Kersey expressed her gratitude to the parents, contestants, and all of the members of the Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated for the commitment and hard work helped to ensure the success of the 2018 Little Miss Las Amigas Pageant.

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated, is a local, nonprofit group that provides educational and other social activities designed to improve the Anson County community.

The 10 members are Elizabeth Kersey, president; Pat McCoy, vice president; Winnie Bennett, recording secretary; Marilynn Bennett, financial secretary; Joletha Little, treasurer; Johnie Pettiford, corresponding secretary, Judy Simon, chaplain; Beulah Pratt; Samantha Douglas; Shunee McRae; and Arnnette Taylor.

