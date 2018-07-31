Middle School seeks athletes

Anson Middle School has announced tryout dates for fall sports.
Golf: Tryouts will begin Wednesday, Aug. 29; practice from 4:15-5 p.m. at Twin Valley Golf Club.
Cross Country: Tryouts will begin Monday, Sept. 10; practice from 3:45-5:30 p.m. at the school.
Volleyball: Tryouts will begin Wednesday, Aug. 29; practice from 3:45 -5:30 p.m. at the school.
Football: First practice will be Monday, Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m. at the school.
Cheerleading: To be announced
Students must have current physical to participate. Contact John Martin via email at martin.john@anson.k12.nc.us if you have any questions.