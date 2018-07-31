27 graduate TCIF, Inc. Bible College

WADESBORO — TCIF, Inc. Bible College Summer 2018 Commencement Service was held July 14 at New Parkers Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Ten graduates received a bachelor degree in Biblical Studies, five received an associate degrees in Biblical Studies, and 12 graduates received diplomas in Biblical Studies.

The Rev. Jerry Tyson was the guest commencement preacher.

TCIF, Inc. Bible College’s next semester will begin Sept. 10, and last 12 weeks, at New Parkers Grove M.B.C.

There will be a 10 a.m. to 11:25 a.m. class and a 5:25 p.m. to 7 p.m. class on Mondays.

Contact Bishop Walter R. Ellerbe at 704-695-4910 for more information.

