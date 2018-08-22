11 pounds of marijuana seized; one arrested, one sought

Quentin Smith Quentin Smith Ricardo Jimenez Ricardo Jimenez

One suspect was arrested and another is being sought in connection to 11 pounds of marijuana found at a home where gunshots were believed to have been fired, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

It happened on Crown Road in Peachland on Aug. 3. Deputies were first called about shots fired and a woman screaming; upon arriving, they noticed marijuana on a counter inside the residence and obtained a search warrant.

The search uncovered 11 pounds of marijuana, multiple firearms and a large amount of cash.

Quinten Smith, home when deputies arrived, was arrested. He told lawmen shots had been fired but no one was hurt; no one was found needing medical attention. His roommate, Ricardo Jimenez, was not home and is being sought by deputies.

Each man is charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver, trafficking in marijuana, maintaining a dwelling house, manufacturing marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information about Jimenez is asked to contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office or any other branch of law enforcement.

In the release, Sheriff Landric Reid said, “If you know someone or you, yourself are the victim of domestic violence, please call law enforcement or the Domestic Violence Coalition at 704-694-4499, or the 24 hour Crisis Line at 704-690-0362. I would also like to thank deputies for their quick response, attention to detail and their dedication and professionalism throughout this investigation.”

