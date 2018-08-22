Old Castle invests,expands, adds jobs

Old Castle-Adams Products Division is expanding its facility near Lilesville, the Anson Economic Development Partnership says.

The company plans to invest up to $2.3 million over the next three years in physical expansion of the plant and the addition of new equipment. The project is expected to generate at least 10 new jobs, a news release said.

Old Castle operates a 100,000-square-foot ready-mix bagged concrete facility employing 69 at the site off Haileys Ferry Road.

Products produced at the plant are shipped throughout the Carolinas to hardware stores, retail and construction contractors, with more than 75 percent of production going to Lowe’s and Home Depot.

The new buildings, equipment and jobs are in response to increased demand from the retail sector and the trend toward do-it-yourself construction projects. It will be phased in over a two- to three-year period, beginning with a new half-million dollar warehouse that broke ground this past week.

Plant manager Kevin Tucker says the new jobs are mostly entry level, but pay a good wage and are a great starting point for young, dedicated workers.

Tucker said he understands their jobs are not for everyone.

“They require a fair amount of physical strength and stamina, and the working conditions can be challenging, but we start unskilled workers at a rate significantly above fast food and retail, and offer them a legitimate path to a good quality of life,” Tucker said in the news release. “Old Castle is a company where you can still come to us with nothing more than a high school diploma and, if you are willing to work hard and act responsibly, build your way up to a wage that will support a family.”

The company uses Talent Force for its hiring and refers all potential applicants to them.

“One of the great things about Anson County is that we have good opportunities for manufacturing workers at a variety of different skill levels,” said John B. Marek, Anson EDP executive director. “Whether you’re an experienced CNC machinist or a recent high school graduate with minimal work experience, there’s a path to prosperity for you in Anson County.”