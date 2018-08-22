Juvenile office changing locations

The Juvenile Justice Office is moving from Anson County Courthouse into a secluded area of the Lockhart-Taylor Center.

Calvin Vaughan, chief court counselor for Juvenile Justice, was the presenter at the commissioners meeting.

Vaughan had been in discussions with county officials for more than two years in regards to the request.

There is a budget of $12,900 for rent in the fiscal year 2018-19 that will go toward the switch.

The county is statutorily bound to provide office space and needs for this particular function.

Interim County Manager Rita James said many county staff members have worked constantly with Vaughan in the past two years in order to meet the needs of his office.

Denise Cannon, clerk to the Board of Commissioners, has coordinated the efforts to locate a new office location for them.

“As of now, the priority of the county is to meet the needs of this program,” James said. “No further plans have been discussed in this regard at this time.”