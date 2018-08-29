Native son returns with gifts for children

Contributed photo Larry Harrell returned to Anson County earlier this month to share his love through free haircuts. Contributed photo Larry Harrell returned to Anson County earlier this month to share his love through free haircuts. Contributed photo Larry Harrell may return again near the holidays of Thanksgiving or Christmas. Contributed photo Larry Harrell may return again near the holidays of Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Harvest Ministries partnered with Anson County native and barber Larry Harrell to provide free back to school haircuts Aug. 20.

Harrell came to Anson County on his day off and provided haircuts from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to many children in kindergarten through eighth grade. The free haircuts were given in loving memory of Lance “Face” Howard.

“It’s always good to give back to the hometown,” said Harrell, who now owns his own shop in nearby Monroe.

While waiting for their turn, Deacon Weaver Thomas and the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church provided hot dogs, drinks and snacks to all in attendance.

Thomas also shared a motivational and encouraging “back to school” message to the kids.

“Anson is home; and to have Larry come back, give his time and show his love to Anson County, is just another testament to what it means to never forget where you came from,” said Adams, who also graduated from Anson High with Harrell.

When Pastor Steve Adams was approached by Anson County natives Gloria Howard and Larry Harrell about the opportunity to provide free haircuts to children in Anson County for back to school, Adams said it was a no-brainer.

“Anything, any endeavor, any chance to give back to Anson and reach more people with blessings; we always want to be a part,” Adams added.

Adams and Thomas partnered to plan and make the blessing possible.

“These kids and will always remember that someone cared enough to do this for them – it really is a picture of the compassion of Jesus,” Adams said.

“A special thanks to Miss Gloria Howard for coordinating the event, along with Deacon Thomas and Ebenezer Baptist, as well as the volunteers and members of Harvest Ministries for their commitment to serve Anson County,” Adams added.

Plans are in the works for Harrell to return around Thanksgiving or Christmas to provide haircuts for the holidays in Anson County.

For more information on other outreaches and events contact Adams at 704-695-2879.

