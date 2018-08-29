Sandifer highlights last Restoration Under the Stars

Saxophonist McKinney Sandifer of Charlotte opened the last Restoration Under the Stars in Burnsville for the summer season with his new CD release.

Restoration under the Stars’ neighbors and guests shopped in the Care Konner as he played his music. Volunteer Deloris Hammond was on hand to assist all Care Konner shoppers. The Care Konner is open every Wednesday during the Emergency Pantry.

Bingo is a regular part of the summer even, with Pamela and Taylor Rorie as the callers.

Different renditions of gospel music, food which consisted of hot dogs with fixings, nachos and cheese dip, and a variety of beverage were also important to the success of this event, according to Carol Smith, director of the Burnsville Recreaction & Learning Center. Food was prepared by Sarah Hersey and youth volunteers.

Financial donations were accepted during this time to help continue the services provided at BRLC.

Sandifer provided the audience with a tribute to honor the life and passing of Aretha Franklin with one of her oldie gospel selections, “O Mary Don’t You Weep.”

William “Bamma” Barrett gave the audience keyboard and vocal renditions of contemporary gospel songs at all three R.U.T.S.

Barrett is the husband of Pastor Peggy P. Barrett, from Glorious Tabernacle Ministry in Monroe.

“Instrumentals by Sandifer, Barrett and Emcee Ledbetter was an evening filled of standing on your feet, foot stumping and hand clapping,” Smith said.

Summer camper Maurice Caple, Ansonville, stood before the group and share his experience concerning the trip to Raleigh, as part of the SFDC.

Taylor Rorie, a senior at Fayetteville State University, presented a summary of her leadership role in the SFDC experience.

After-school teachers Joyce Ledbetter and Tramenda Caple and others distributed school supplies and snacks to all children in attendance that were school age.

The items were donated by Hopewell United Methodist Church congregation. The R.U.T.S. closing event concluded outside under the stars with Peggy Barrett providing the closing prayer.