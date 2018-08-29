Library hosting Batman Day

National Batman Day is approaching and the Hampton B. Allen Library is hosting its fourth celebration Sept. 15.

The event will be held downstairs in the little theater of the library, from noon until 3 p.m.

Everyone is invited come and join the library’s free celebration.

A Bat-packed day is planned with television episodes, comics, trivia and the Dark Knight himself will be there for photos and autographs.

The nataional event has been celebrated at the library since librarian Aaron Mehaffey started in 2015. Last year’s event had 38 people in attendance; the event has grown from eight its first year.

More information is available by calling the library at 704-694-5177.