Supplies plentiful

County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant, of Faith Based Center of Hope, along with pastors Tim and Steve Adams and their Harvest Ministries Outreach Center members partnered to raise funds and collect school supplies for every teacher and school in Anson County.

Teachers in Anson County came to Harvest Ministries on Aug. 18 to “shop” for schools supplies their classroom would need to be successful.

The event opened with greetings by Sturdivant followed by scriptures of encouragement and special prayer for all teachers and schools across the county by Harvest’s lead pastor, Steve Adams.

For many weeks pior to the event, many volunteers donated school supplies, money and time to ensure teachers would receive the materials listed by each school throughout the county.

Wadesboro Walmart assisted in this year’s endeavor, allowing event volunteers to set up and collect donations and supplies for two weekends.

“For over 20 years, through God, the support of my husband William Sturdivant and dedicated citizens, Faith Based Center of Hope has supplied youth uniforms and school materials in order to prepare students for an education,” Studrivant said. She added that each year, as the needs get larger, a way is made to accommodate everyone.

“Because of the generous, amazing, and unconditional love and kindness of senior pastor/founder Tim Adams and Steve Adams of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center, this has been one of our best years,” Sturdivant said.

“The need is the call, and it has been our goal for over 19 years to try and answer the call,” Steve Adams said. “What makes this even greater is the partnership and coming together of organizations and people, who see that we can do so much more if we unite and pull resources.”

The partnership added that they thank God for everyone who donated, and gave special thanks to everyone who played a part in this year’s success.

“Very special thanks to Walmart of Wadesboro, and all the associates for their help and commitment,” Steve Adams said. “To Anson County Schools, Superintendent Michael Freeman, and the bus garage for bringing the school bus to pack.”

Event sponsors included Poisson, Poisson and Bower; Clerk of Court Mark Hammonds; Pastor Michael McLeod; Northcutt Affordables; Showtime Tattoos of Rockingham; C&M Auto; Beverly Getzen; Leavitt Funeral Home; Marc Richardson; attorney Evadne Smith; Lady Bug of Wadesboro; Commissioner Jim Sims; and the hundreds of Anson County citizens and others who donated each weekend at Walmart.

“We are truly thankful,” Steve Adams said.

Event organizers look forward to a continued partnership to reach even more students, families and people of Anson County.

Teachers throughout the county benefit from back to school event