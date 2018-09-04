New physician leading Carolinas Primary Care

Donald Woodburn Donald Woodburn

Dr. Donald W. Woodburn is the new medical director at Carolinas Primary Care in Wadesboro, Atrium Health said in a news release.

Woodburn began his new role earlier this summer and will continue leading primary care as part of the unique model at Carolinas HealthCare System Anson. The facility, which is part of Atrium Health, offers a community-focused model to deliver care, tailormade for the residents in this region, with a continued focus on improving access to care while ensuring the right care when and where patients need it, the release said.

“I look forward to working with the team in Anson to set a high standard for care, while educating patients in a county that has struggled with health-care disparities,” Woodburn said in the release. “I believe in delivering great care at a lower cost, without cutting quality. By doing so, it will not only help the patient, but also help create a healthier community.”

Woodburn has worked in internal medicine for more than 35 years. He has served as the medical director for various hospitals and centers in New York, Florida and, most recently, South Carolina. Prior to joining Carolinas Primary Care, Woodburn served as medical director at AnMed Hospitalist Services in Anderson, South Carolina.

He received his undergraduate degree in biomedical education from City College of New York and earned his medical degree from the College of Medicine at Howard University. Woodburn completed his internship at Lincoln Hospital in Bronx, New York, and his residency in internal medicine at New York-Presbyterian, Lower Manhattan Hospital, in New York City. After working in New York and Florida, Woodburn relocated to the Carolinas in 2000.

Patients who want to schedule an appointment can call 704-994-4500.

The Anson facility is a nationally recognized model that has increased access to care, improved care coordination and lowered the cost of care for patients. The facility is built around primary care and prevention and incorporates an emergency department with a core team of clinicians committed to healthier outcomes. Within the first year of operating the new model, emergency department visits decreased by nearly 8 percent, primary care visits increased, and Atrium says it saw more appropriate utilization of the emergency department across the county.

Atrium Health was previously Carolinas HealthCare System, one of the nation’s leading and most innovative healthcare organizations. Atrium provides a full spectrum of health care and wellness programs throughout the Southeast. Its network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services.

