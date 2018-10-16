Middle school project gets $15 million boost

A $15 million grant from a state capital fund will help Anson County Schools move forward with a new middle school building.

The $49.5 million facility got the boost last week when North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson announced $141 million in grant funds from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund would be awarded to 13 school districts. According to the release, the grant awards will allow for construction of new school buildings in economically distressed areas.

“As the ACS superintendent, I am extremely excited and thankful for the funds being provided to support the construction of a new middle school in Anson County,” said Michael Freeman, superintendent of Anson County Schools. “We will finally get this much needed project underway.”

Freeman also said the Tier 1 county faces many obstacles; yet the public school district produces many highly successful graduates who are contributing in awesome ways throughout the world.

“A new school for current and future students will set the stage to brighten the future for many generations of students,” he added.

An emphasis was placed on projects that were far enough along in the planning process that construction could begin within 12 months.

“I thank the General Assembly for making these funds available to help schools in areas that are most in need,” Johnson said. “I look forward to seeing these projects get under way in the coming months.”

Johnson, in the release, said the state fund helps schol distircts replace outdated schools with better learning environments.

“This is the second year these funds have been made available to benefit our students and educators who have had to deal with outdated facilities,” Johnson said.

The fund was created by the General Assembly to assist school districts in lower-wealth counties through revenue from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Awards are capped at $15 million per project in Tier 1 (most distressed) counties and $10 million per project in Tier 2 counties. The law requires a local match of $1 for every $3 in grant funds in Tier 1 and dollar for dollar in Tier 2.

County applications were reviewed based on priorities provided in the law, including ability to generate revenue, high debt-to-tax revenue ratio, and the extent to which a project will address critical deficiencies in adequately serving the current and future student population.