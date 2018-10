The Anson County Chamber of Commerce will collect warm winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves in new or nearly new condition for children during the months of October and November.

The drop-off location is the chamber office, 107-A E. Wade St. in Wadesboro. In lieu of clothing donations, monetary donations will also be accepted.

Many of the families of Anson County do not have heat or running water, and warm coats will be needed with cooler weather approaching.