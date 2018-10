Sheriff Landric Reid has invited all trick-or-treaters to the Anson County Sheriff’s Office parking lot Oct. 31.

The Sheriff’s Office is located at 119 N. Washington St., Wadesboro, and treats will be given out between 6 and 8 p.m.

“Everyone please come out and participate in this fun-filled event, in efforts to give parents and their children a secure opportunity to participate in an enjoyable Halloween festivity, in a safe and well-lighted environment,” Reid said.