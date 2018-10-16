Christmas parade registration open

Participant entry forms for the 2018 Wadesboro Christmas Parade are available at Wadesboro Town Hall or the Anson County Chamber of Commerce and are being accepted through Nov. 27.

Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. and the town of Wadesboro are proud to announce that they will host the 2018 Wadesboro Christmas Parade at 2 p.m.

The route will remain the same – starting on Morven Road and proceeding up Washington, Martin and Greene streets ending at the Shelton ballfield.

For more information or to request an entry form, contact Uptown Wadesboro at 704-695-1644 or email uptownwadesboro@windstream.net.