Three commissioner seats contested

Citizens, members of the Board of Elections and various polling places are gearing up for the Nov. 6 election.

Although registration has ended, early voting begins today and runs through Nov. 3.

Oct. 30 is the last day to request an absentee mail ballot.

Three seats of the Anson County Board of Commissioners are up for grabs. District 2 candidates are current commissiner Vancine Sturdivant and challenger Gaye B. Harrington. In District 4, incumbent Jim Sims will run against Todd Moore. Newcomers Lawrence Gatewood and Terry Helms are the candidates for District 5.

The Anson County Board of Education at-large candidates are Mitchell Huntley, Gay Lookabill and Marilyn Bennett. Three of the Board of Education seats are unopposed: districts 2, 4 and 5 with Bobbie J. Little, Lisa Davis and George Truman, respectively.

Superior Court Clerk Mark Hammonds and Sheriff Landric Reid are each running unchallenged.

Kimberly Tyner and Nichole Hatley Carpenter are on the ballot for Anson Soil and Water Canservation district supervisor.

“There should be a large turnout, dut to contested seats and county referendums,” said Board of Elections director Steve Adams.

Although there have been no changes made to the voting process, the ballot is long and has two sides.

“Please be sure to look at all contests,” Adams said. “If voters do not vote during early voting, they must go to their designated presincts on election day.”

The polling places are Ansonville Fire-Rescue; Bursville Fire-Rescue; Gulledge Fire Department; Morven-McFarlan Fire Department; Peachland Fire Department; Polkton Fire Department; Lockhart-Taylor Center-Ingram Room for Wadesboro-1; Charles Riddle Staff Devolopment for Wadesboro 2; Anson County AA Building for Wadesboro 3; and White Store Community Building for Wadesboro-S.

The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.