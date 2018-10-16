Dollar General completesChesterfield renovation

Dollar General recently completed a remodel of its store at 1020 West Blvd. in Chesterfield.

According to a press release, with an updated layout and design, the store now offers a selection of produce and expanded frozen and refrigerated food offerings in addition to the same categories, brands and products normally found at the store.

“Through our ongoing commitment to provide a pleasant shopping experience to our customers, we are excited to welcome the community to see our recently remodeled located in Chesterfield,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our customers enjoy the fresh layout and design, as well as the new product assortment including produce and expanded food assortments.”