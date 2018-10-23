FEMA disaster teams working in Anson County

Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are working in Anson County to assist those affected by Hurricane Florence, a news release says.

FEMA will help survivors register for assistance, identify and address immediate and emerging needs, and make referrals to other local, state and voluntary agencies to best meet survivors’ needs.

Those seeking assistance should file insurance claims first; that will be among FEMA’s first questions. This includes homeowner and flood policies.

For qualified homeowners and renters, disaster grants help pay for basic repairs to make a home habitable, temporary rental assistance, and serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other sources. To be eligible, the storm damage and losses must have occurred as a result of Hurricane Florence between Sept. 7 and Sept. 29.

Disaster assistance may include low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration for businesses of all sizes. This includes landlords, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters. Next to insurance, SBA serves as the primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property.

“Today, we’re helping more individuals, more families and more businesses recover from the storm,” Albie Lewis said. He’s the federal coordinating officer with FEMA. “With the whole community working together, we can recover quicker.”

DSA staff can register survivors for disaster assistance, update their records and make referrals to local, state and voluntary agency partners. During this process, specialists will ask for some personal information including Social Security number, annual income and bank information, as well as names of occupants of the impacted property.

Like all FEMA field personnel, team members can be identified easily by their photo identifications and the FEMA logo on their shirts. Residents are encouraged to ask for official identification before providing personal information. FEMA will not be going door to door after sunset.

In addition to the registration opportunity offered by DSA teams, survivors can register for assistance by the following methods by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling toll free 800-621-3362. The number is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

More information on North Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Florence is available at ncpds.gov/Florence.