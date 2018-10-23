Bathani returning to Anson County

Joseph Bathanti Joseph Bathanti

Joseph Bathanti, writer-in-residence at Appalachian State University’s Watauga Residential College in Boone, will lead a Memoir Workshop in Wadesboro on Nov. 17.

The workshop will be held in the First Presbyterian Church fellowship hall from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost is $25, and participation is limited to 15.

Ansonians might remember Bathanti as a visiting srtist in the mid-1980s with what was then Anson Community College. His experiences culminated in a book of poetry, aptly titled “Anson County.” The workshop is sponsored by the Anson County Writers Club.

For information or to register, call Sandy Bruney at 704-694-5211 or email info@ansoncountywritersclub.org. For a full description of the workshop, go to carolinaswritersconference.org.

“The workshop is designed to get participants thinking about specific episodes that in some way exemplify their identities as citizens of a place (however one uses to identify/characterize place) and how that very decided identity has influenced them, especially as it pertains to living in the South (as a native or transplant), but especially in Anson County though other locales might be involved as well,” Bathanti said in a news release.

According to Bathanti, a manageable way to tackle writing a memoir is to zero in on something specific. Participants will be encouraged to bring old photographs and other artifacts that prove invaluable in jumpstarting memory and the writing impulse.

“Whether you consider yourself a practiced writer, a beginner — or even someone who has never attempted to write before — this workshop welcomes you,” Bathanti said.

Bathanti is the author of 10 books of poetry as well as novels, short story collections and a book of personal essays. He has won numerous awards, including the 2006 Novello Literary Award, the 2006 Spokane Prize and the Will D. Campbell Award for Creative Nonfiction.

Joseph Bathanti https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_JRB-PL3.jpg Joseph Bathanti