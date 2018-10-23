‘Urban Legend’ debuts Nov. 2 at Wingate

Contributed photo Urban Legend will be performed at Wingate University on Nov 2 and 3. Contributed photo Urban Legend will be performed at Wingate University on Nov 2 and 3.

The subsequent hysteria that occurs in the tiny town of Urban, Arkansas, in 1993 is the subject of “Urban Legend,” an opera written by David Brooks and premiering at Wingate University early next month.

The opera will be presented Nov. 2-3 in the Batte Center’s McGee Theatre. Friday’s show is at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday is at 2:30 p.m.

“Urban Legend” is billed as fast-paced with subject matter worthy of television, yet with all the tehmatic elements of traditional operate — tragic figure, death and love story. It plays out over two hours in a modern setting and is sung in English.

Wingate’s music department traditionally puts on a full opera in the fall and then performs selected scenes from other operas in the spring. Past productions include The Pirates of Penzance, Hansel and Gretel, La Cenerentola and Die Fledermaus.

When Brooks mentioned to Jessie Wright Martin, director of Wingate’s opera program, that he was writing an opera, she revealed that the department was still undecided on a production for the fall of 2018. They eventually settled on producing Brooks’ work. Martin is especially pleased that her students get to take part in a world premiere.

The making of the opera is an all-hands-on-deck affair. Brooks stated that about 100 university-affiliated people are involved in the production, including faculty members, students and support staff.

“It’s surreal to hear the music that’s been inside my head be not inside my head,” Brooks said. “Just walking down the halls and hearing people practice the music that you wrote is really cool.”

Contributed photo

Urban Legend will be performed at Wingate University on Nov 2 and 3. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Urban-Legend-poster.jpg Contributed photo

Urban Legend will be performed at Wingate University on Nov 2 and 3.