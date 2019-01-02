Support groups set 2019 schedules

The Anson Alcoholics Anonymous has made schedule changes for the new year.

The group meets Mondays at 8 p.m. for an open discussion meeting, and every first Monday is an open speaker meeting. Thursdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. are open discussion meetings.

Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking problem.

The We Ain’t Saints Chemically Dependent Anonymous group, known more easily as CDA, meets Tuesdays at 7 p.m. for an open discussion meeting.

Chemically Dependent Anonymous is a 12-step fellowship for anyone seeking freedom from drug and alcohol addiction. CDA does not make distinctions in the recovery process based on any particular substance. The basis of the program is abstinence from all mood-changing and mind-altering chemicals, including street-type drugs, alcohol and unnecessary medication.

The primary purpose of CDA as a whole is to remain clean and to help others gain recovery. By sharing experiences, strength and hope among participants, the group seeks to solve a common problem and help others recover from chemical dependence.

CDA is not affiliated with any political, religious or commercial organizations or institutions.

The Surrendering For Survival Narcotics Anonymous Group meets on Fridays at 8 p.m. for an open discussion meeting.

This group is a nonprofit fellowship or society of men and women for whom drugs had become a major problem. It is for recovering addicts who meet regularly to help each other stay clean. This is a program of complete abstinence from all drugs.

The Anson Al-Anon Family Groups meets on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. for an open discussion meeting.

This is a fellowship of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share their experience, strength and hope in order to solve their common problems. The group believes alcoholism is a family illness and that changed attitudes can aid recovery. Al-Anon is not allied with any sect, denomination, political entity, organization or institution; does not engage in any controversy; and neither endorses nor opposes any cause. There are no dues for membership. Al-Anon is self-supporting through its voluntary contributions. Al-Anon has but one purpose: to help families of alcoholics. This is done by practicing the Twelve Steps, by welcoming and giving comfort to families of alcoholics, and by giving understanding and encouragement to the alcoholic.

All meetings are at the Anson County AA Building, 2177 Country Club Road in Wadesboro. Meetings are nonsmoking and handicap accessible.