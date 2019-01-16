Learning center hosts MLK event

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center, 1961 Wightman Church Road in Polkton, will host its annual Dr. M.L. King Jr. event Monday at the center.

The theme will be Moving forward to fulfill Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dream.

Kids Cafe afterschool students, under the direction of Treamenda Caple and Joyce Ledbetter with the afterschool volunteers’ help, will provide special entertainment to commemorate King’s life.

The guest speakers for this annual occasion are Nelson Jackson and Jewel Brewer. They are both from the Burnsville community, and each work diligently with BRLC’s annual God Glorious Bike Ride.

Lunch will begin at noon. The themed activities for the celebration will begin at 1 p.m.

The menu for this occasion will consist of homemade beef stew, and beans and chili.

“We are inviting each of you to come and participate,” said Carol Smith, director of the learning center.

For more information, contact 704-826-8737.