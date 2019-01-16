MLK essay winners announced

Contributed photo From left are Dionnya Pratt, Jahzaria Underwood, Joletha Little, Arsjuna Pratt, Elizabeth Kersey, Johnta Harrison II, Johntavian Harrison and Johnie M. Pettiford. Kersey, Little and Pettiford are members of the Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. Contributed photo From left are Dionnya Pratt, Jahzaria Underwood, Joletha Little, Arsjuna Pratt, Elizabeth Kersey, Johnta Harrison II, Johntavian Harrison and Johnie M. Pettiford. Kersey, Little and Pettiford are members of the Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc.

Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Morven Elementary School competed in an essay challenge in recognition of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The essay challenge was sponsored by the Morven chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. The theme of the essay challenge was “What Dr. King’s Dream Means to Me.”

Las Amigas members provided a writing workshop, led by Devin Pettiford, for the students where they were provided writing techniques in coordination with skills being taught in their classes. A short film about the life of King was shared with students as well.

The essay challenge concluded Dec. 14, and the winners announced Friday. First place went to Johnta Harrison II, with Johntavian Harrison second and Jahzaria Underwood third. Honorable mention went to Arsjuna Pratt.

Harrison was selected to share his essay at the countywide celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on Monday at Harvest Ministries.

The Morven chapter of Las Amigas also presented the principal of Morven Elementary School with a check for $100 for the spring book fair.

