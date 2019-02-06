Citizen Law Enforcement Academy applications accepted

Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has announced the dates for the Citizen Law Enforcement Academy.

The sessions begin March 21 and run on Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m. at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, 119 N. Washington St. in Wadesboro.

According to a news release, participants will be exposed to many different aspects of law enforcement and the criminal justice system. They will hear presentations from the sheriff, the distirct attorney, detectives, the State Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

They will tour the office, the county jail, the magistrate’s office and the 911 Communications Center. They will see a K-9 and SWAT team demonstration, tour the firing range and see the Sheriff’s Office patrol and emergency equipment. They will also participate in the Sheriff’s Office “Ride-Along” program.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, have no serious criminal record and be in reasonably good health to take the walking tours. The tours are optional, the release says.

Applications are available at the Sheriff’s Office during regular business hours. They should be completed and returned by March 1.

Class size is limited to 20.

“Applicants will be selected on a first come, first serve basis,” Reid said. “If you are interested in what we really do in law enforcement in Anson County this will be something you will enjoy immensely.”