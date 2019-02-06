Free tax return assistance offered

Tax assistance is available for free through the American Association of Retired Persons, more commonly known as AARP.

The service runs through April 15. To locate a site, or get more information, go to aarp.org or call toll free 888-227-7669.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide bills itself as the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. It began in 1968 and has since helped more than 68 million taxpayers.

In a news release, the foundation’s vice president, Lynnette Lee-Villanueva said, “AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free tax assistance to those who need it most. For over 50 years, Tax-Aide has provided help to millions of low- and moderate-income taxpayers. This worthwhile program helps older adults by building economic opportunity and enables them to preserve as much of their income as possible.”

Volunteers are IRS-certified each year.