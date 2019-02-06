Library offers yoga classes, documentaries

The Hampton B. Allen Library in Wadesboro offers yoga classes and documentaries to help citizens gain a better understanding of their bodies and history.

Librarian Gibby Bachiochi said she started the yoga program almost a year ago.

“I started the program to get people of the community together, and do something healthy and different around town,” she said.

According to Bachiochi, chair yoga has been a great way for people of all abilities to exercise and have some laughs.

It builds confidence, energy, provides stress relief, flexibility, and aches and pains are diminished as participants learn about their bodies. She also gives handouts of healthy alternatives.

“The goal is to get people energized in this stressful times, attitudes get positive as we learn learn new moves we can take with us and do anywhere as needed; and fellowship among the community,” Bachiochi said.

To get the word out about the library events, Bachiochi said she puts out flyers, and tells people everywhere she goes. It is on the library’s monthly calendar and website.

“I hope the public will feel better and positive, able to move without pain, and hopefully, not have to take medications,” she said. “I am looking forward to seeing more folks come, and I have truly enjoyed the program.”

Bachiochi is also in the geneology department at the library.

“I thought that seeing documentaries of history would be an interest in the community,” she said.

She started with the World War II original footage, the Korean War, is in the process of showing the Vietnam War, and will be heading into the Gulf War next.

“My goals are to get vets of the community and others to see films that have been lost,” Bachiochi said. “So many people have no clue how these wars affected the soldiers that went through these wars; the effects it had later in their lives and all the sacrifice they did for this country. I’m hoping students will want to see this since these wars are not taught in school.”

Documentaries the library has can be requested for viewing.

“I hope the public will get a better understanding of how we need these people who sacrifice their lives, leaves families, and be recognized for their valor,” Bachiochi said.