Clover Crawl, a 4-H fundraiser, returns in March

The Clover Crawl is back.

The Anson County 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise will put on the event March 8 at Lockhart Tyler Center in Wadesboro from 6 to 11 p.m. Funds raised will go to support youth 4-H programs in Anson County.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased as the county Extension Office, 501 McLaurin St. in Wadesboro, or from Lacy’s or from the committee members and staff. Purchase of a table, seating eight, is $300.

The price at the door is $40.

This is an adult event, for ages 21 and over. It includes food and dancing, and socializing, with heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

DJ Dean will provide the music.

More than 1,130 youth are reached annually in Anson County by 4-H programs. They participate in activities and programs such as school enrichment, summer camps, after-school programs and community service. Anson 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise also works with adults, volunteer leaders and youth to provide community projects, parenting skills and enhanced leadership abilities.

All 4-H programs are open to youth ages 5-19.

For more information, call Samuel Cole at 704-694-2915.