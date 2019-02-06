Hampton B. Allen Library in Wadesboro hosted the National Take Your Child to the Library Day on Saturday.

Organizers made adjustments to their planned activities, doing their best to showcase the library and all that it has to offer for various age groups.

“Often times we hear that people say there is nothing to do here in Anson County,” said librarian Destiny Dows. “The library aims to be a place for that everyone in the community can come and spend time.”

The event drew a significant number of children preschool age and younger, which was in contrast to the previous year. Thus, a library scavenger hunt to expose where things are located didn’t exactly fit the audience. A bookmark making craft exercise was also part of the day’s plans, and games of bingo.

Some of the activities required more help from parents. The children were engaged in time coloring or reading books.

“With that age group, their attention span for some of the activities was not held well,” Dows said.

Dows said the staff wanted parents to know that the library is still a place for the kids to go to spend their time.

“As for the games well, even here at the library we like to relax and have a little fun, which I think people often don’t think,” Dows added. “Most people still see the library as a quiet place where all you can do is check out books.”

She added that although the library hasn’t offered the same amount of activities for a younger audience like they used to, they hope to build back participation. Events like these are a good way to start gaining people’s attention.

“The main goal was to bring kids to the library, and we did accomplish this in a way,” Dows said. “However, we did want to expand that goal into getting them to both find the library a learning space and a fun space.”

Dows said a previous year had activities that, because the children were older, left some restless. She said they had hoped this year’s activities would work for a wider range of children to be involved.

The next major children-geared event is the Hampton B. Allen Summer Reading Program. The theme is “A Universe of Stories.” Although the event is still in the early planning stages, the library will have an inflatable star lab for a few weeks in April as a “prequel” event. The star lab is a portable planetarium, and they plan to do activities with the children.

As for plans of a children’s book club in the future, Dows said she would be interested. Dows worked previously as the assistant to the children’s librarian.

“I plan to do more programming for children,” Dows said. “There is also the factor of just not having a lot of time or “manpower” to get the programs off the ground; and there is the main thing — attendance. If we could get enough people to show interest, I would love to be able to do it.”