Famed illustrator visits Peachland-Polkton

Nationally-acclaimed children’s illustrator Michael P. White recently held a series of drawing workshops for the students at Peachland-Polkton Elementary School.

He conducted six 45-minute workshops dubbed The Start of Something Big.

White left numerous signed drawings for the school to keep, and created a bookmark for each of the children to take home. White has illustrated such children’s books as “The Library Dragon,” “Harriet’s Horrible Hair Day” and “The Secret of Old Zeb.”