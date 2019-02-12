Body found in Morven

Lawmen with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting death of a man discovered Feb. 5.

A news release says Montiell Rivers was found on Peru Road in Morven. Deputies believe his body was dropped off at the location. He had been shot.

Sheriff Landric Reid is asking for anyone that may have information about this case to call Capt. Tim Watkins at 704-694-4188. Callers may remain anonymous.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to check an abandoned car a day earlier in Morven, on Ratliff Gin Road. The release said deputies spoke with the owner. They learned she had let her boyfriend, Rivers, drive the vehicle but had not spoken with him since earlier that day.

Foul play is suspected in Rivers’ death, the release said.