High school selection dates slated

Anson County Schools have released the key dates for the 2019 high school selection.

There will be a parents forum at the Anson Middle School gymnasium Feb. 26 from 6-7 p.m. This forum is also for eighth-grade students.

The superintendent and administrators will explain the high school application process and provide information about each of the high school choices.

Counselors will visit the middle school Feb. 27 for an event with eighth-grade students. Counselors from each high school will give a presentation, and administrators will have a question and answer session. They will provide information about each of the high school choices.

An open house will be at Anson High School and Anson County Early College on Feb. 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Parents, guardians and eighth-grade students are invited to attend.

Students will be given their writing prompts and complete the essay portion of applications during their English and language arts classes March 1. High school applications will be distributed to students March 5, and are to be turned into the middle school or the central office by March 15 at 3:30 p.m.