Barn Blast raises more than $70,000

More than $70,000 was raised at the 2019 Barn Blast, the annual Anson County Partnership for Children fundraiser on Jan. 25 at the Lockhart-Taylor Building in Wadesboro.

“The money raised annually at Barn Blast to support the children of Anson County is a true testament to the generosity and strong values of our community,” said Caroline Goins, ACPC Executive Director.

Presenting Sponsors Poisson, Poisson & Bower and Uwharrie Bank worked to make the event memorable for all.

Special guests included Sen. Tom and Janice McInnis, Rep. Mark Brody’s family, county Commissioner Jarvis Woodburn, Judge Sophia Crawford and Anson County Board of Education members Carol Ann Gibson and Lisa Davis.

A highlight of the evening was Angelica Smith sharing her connection to the Anson County Partnership for Children in front of a full room of supporters.

“The Partnership is like a second family; and when I was in teen information and parenting services, they helped me with child care, diapers and helped me graduate from high school,” Smith said. “They taught me how to be a mother, with classes like Motheread.”

Smith was asked to speak in honor of her youngest son, Datreon, who died due to complications from a birth defect known as esophageal atresia/tracheal esophageal fistula. Individuals affected by this rare birth defect cannot swallow. Datreon fought hard, spending 37 days in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, and living each day to the fullest, but did not make it to his first birthday.

The Partnership honored Datreon by naming this year’s Sponsor a Child in memory of him. With the money raised through Sponsor a Child for Datreon, approximately 690 children will receive books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Each year brings new supporters of young children including sponsors, guests, volunteers and donors with the many ways to contribute to Barn Blast. There is something at the Barn Blast for everyone and guests support the efforts of the Partnership in a variety of ways.

“The Anson County Partnership for Children appreciates all those who shared generously for the 2019 Barn Blast fundraiser,” Goins said. “The event was successful in every aspect, based on the generosity of those who support this annual fundraiser, local children and families will be able to benefit in numerous ways.”

All profits from the Barn Blast are used for Partnership programs which address the unique needs of children and families in Anson County, focusing on child care, health, literacy and family support.