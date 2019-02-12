Learning center receives donations

Contributed photo Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center receives two new residential appliances — a white refrigerator and upright freezer through the Second Harvest of Metrolina and an Aldi's grant. Contributed photo Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center receives two new residential appliances — a white refrigerator and upright freezer through the Second Harvest of Metrolina and an Aldi's grant.

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center has received donations to help them better take care of those in need, including a $2,000 donation from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, and three residential appliances.

A white refrigerator and an upright freezer through the Second Harvest of Metrolina and an Aldi’s grant was given to the Learning Center. The organization was also given a chest freezer by an anonymous donor.

“The appliances were needed due to the abundance of frozen and refrigerated foods donated to BRLC daily,” said Carol Smith, the center’s director.

During the month of January food was distributed to 281 different families and 1,083 different individuals. The Kids Cafe served 497 meals to children and adults.

The recent donations were just in time to feed local residents in need of food and education.

“The organization will use the gift to purchase food to feed the increasing low and limited income population of people,” Smith said. “Purchasing healthy food and providing educational sessions weekly will be the main focus of this funding.”

The center’s emergency food pantry helps provide to neighbors who are without food. People, who can’t afford food when other expenses are significantly higher, benefit from the learning center’s efforts. They also reach out to help those experiencing short-term crises.

Children that attend the Kids Cafe after school, the Summer Fun Day Camp when school is out during the summer months, and also those that receive backpacks will be administered food through this funding.

“Well, 100 percent of all funding will be used to serve the increasing number of neighbors that we will provide assistance to throughout 2019,” Smith said.

Sessions will also be conducted on how to prepare a nutritious meal.

According to Smith, the Food Lion Charitable Foundation gift is a great help to the organization.

“There is a need in this community for home-cooked meals for low-income senior citizens that are home alone and have lost the desire to prepare meals daily,” Smith said. “As people age and are alone, the cooking desire fades.”

Smith added, “BRLC has a commercial kitchen and wants to turn it into a place for meals to be prepared and carry out to low economic seniors people that are sick, shut in and have lost the desire to cook or may not even have food at home to prepare.”

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.

Contributed photo

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center receives two new residential appliances — a white refrigerator and upright freezer through the Second Harvest of Metrolina and an Aldi’s grant. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_BRLC-2019-pics-176.jpg Contributed photo

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center receives two new residential appliances — a white refrigerator and upright freezer through the Second Harvest of Metrolina and an Aldi’s grant.

Refrigerator, freezer will aid food distribution efforts