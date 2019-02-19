Heart awareness session Feb. 28

For Heart Health Month, the Anson County Health Department is offering a free educational session on heart disease and prevention methods Feb. 28, from 3-4 p.m.

Free blood pressure screenings will be included in the session.

According to a news release, February is a month of heart awareness, and heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States.

The Health Department is partnering with Atrium Health Anson to identify, monitor and manage high blood pressure in the county.

The hospital has a mobile health clinic that provides ongoing blood pressure screenings at 10 sites in the county. Atrium’s Check.Change.Control Program is also provided. The program includes distance monitoring and online tracking as key features to improve outcomes in hypertension management, physical activity and weight reduction.

For more information, contact Dinikia Savage at the Anson County Health Department. The phone number is 704-994-3342.