History event March 2 at college

Contributed photo Cornelia Liles, Betty Huntley, Beverly Getzen, Sandy Bruney, Winnie Bennett, Bernice Bennett, Vera Holsey, Joletha Little, Elizabeth Kersey, Marlene Richardson and Amethra Melton-Crawford plan the black history event 'From These Roots.'

Members of the Anson County Black History Month Planning Committee are planning an event for the community to celebrate the life and achievements of African-Americans.

“From These Roots” is March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Lockhart-Taylor Center of South Piedmont Community College in Wadesboro.

Prior to the main event at the Lockhart-Taylor Center, a “Wax Museum” of characters from black history will visit three restaurants in Wadesboro: Lady Bug’s, La Fogato Mexican Restaurant and Oliver’s. The visits will commence for the lunch crowd at each location at approximately 12:15 p. m. Characters will share important information about the person from history that they are impersonating.

The evening program will include dance, drama, praise and gospel, and fashion from a period in history beginning in the decade of the 1940s. Earlier times will also be portrayed by performers.

For more information about the events or to participate in any activity, contact Winnie Bennett at 704-851-9269 or Marlene Richardson at 704-694-2337 or any other member of the committee.

