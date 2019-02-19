Commissioners welcome idea of meetings being live-streamed

Soon, Anson County citizens will be able to view commissioners meetings via live streaming.

The commissioners unanimously approved the broadcasting of meetings after former Anson County Sheriff Tommy Allen brought the idea before the board at their February meeting.

“This will establish both the audio and video files of archival records of all actions taken during the meetings,” Allen said.

He said that many other counties in the surrounding areas tape their meetings.

“This will allow your citizens that cannot attend meetings, to not only read the minutes later on the website, but actually see the meetings,” Allen said.

The current meeting area in the commissioners board room cannot handle large crowds.

Allen added that the county has a large senior citizen population, and they cannot always attend meetings.

“Audio and video records would be available for any legal issues,” Allen said. “Some have come up over the years, as well as verifying actions that should be taken at a later date.”

Videotaping would not take place during executive sessions.

Spectrum and Time Warner have a cable channel – 1301 – in this area, and it’s dedicated to government.

“That’s your channel right there, and it’s been in place for decades, and I think 25 years ago, someone was actually videotaping the sessions, and it was played back on Sunday afternoons,” Allen added. “I cannot think of one reason why anyone wouldn’t take this opportunity.”

Allen said the county should take advantage of accessing that channel, that the basic backbone of this technology is in place right now.

Allen said the total costs would be $1,200 or less, the biggest costs would be purchasing cameras, and they would be placed in a stationery position.

It would also scroll through local events of the county on a regular basis.

Allen stated the commissioners should “become more transparent in county operations” by allowing the citizens to see what’s acutally taking place in meetings, how county government conducts business, how they spend the taxpayers money or how commissioners save taxpayers money.

“Sheriff, I think that’s a great idea,” said Chairman Ross Streater.

Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood stated that he agreed with the idea, being that he has researched several county websites, and knows of other counties that live-stream meetings.

Allen also brought up how the podium, placed in the middle of the room between the commissioners and the citizens, blocks citizens from seeing and hearing both, the speakers at the meetings and the commissioners.

“I cannot hear the speaker up here because he has his back turned to me,” Allen said. “I’m slightly hearing impaired, but there are people who are hearing impaired and I like the idea of having this room set up, so that if you did have a hearing aid, you would hear.”

Allen added that he would like to see the podium moved over to the side so the speaker could address the commissioners, and “actually be looking back at the audience too, and the audience can see the speaker.”