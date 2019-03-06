Florence disability forum slated

A community forum hosted by Disability Rights North Carolina on the Hurricane Florence disaster response and recovery efforts is scheduled in New Bern on March 16.

It will be held in the Harrison Center, 311 Middle St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The focus is on disability.

The agency is asking for personal stories from people with disabilities and their advocates regarding experiences, hardships and lack of support in shelters or communities.

An online survey is available at disabilityrightsnc.org. There is also more information about the event at the website.