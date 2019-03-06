Work increasing on road repairs, efforts to demolish unsafe house

The Wadesboro Town Council and its public utilities director have been working together to fix the town streets.

Hugh James said his crew has been working on the roads and demolishing unsafe, abandoned houses. One such structure is at 313 Graham St.

James said he’s been trying to get pricing on lead and asbestos testing for months. He also said he called six different firms twice and they said they would come, but none of them have showed up for testing. James ensured the board he will keep trying.

That is the last phase before the house will be ready to tear down, he said.

James said there is a lot of lead and lead paint in the house, and the entire 6,300 suare feet is filled with asbestos. The perimeter of the house has not been cleaned.

The Burn Street bridge project has been narrowed down to three engineers out of the 10 initial firms.

“Before the week’s over, I will pick one and submit it to the state,” James said.

He added that they will proceed on the design of the bridge, but building will not start until 2020. For the Burn Street project, the town will pay the bill up front, and will receive 80 percent refund of monies spent.

“I have sent off bids for the resurfacing project this year,” he said.

South Park Road, part of Morgan Street, Church Street, and Anson Apparel Shirt Road are just a few of the roads designated for repairs.

Fred Davis, the mayor pro tem, suggested that City Pond Road is a nice area that should be utilized and inquired on the patching of the road.

“We patch the potholes, and we’ll patch it again,” James said.

Later, he said he would price how much it would cost to mill the asphalt and mold it back together.