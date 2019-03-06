Caraway Foundation focuses on providing opportunities

Contributed photo Young men of the Male Mentoring Program visited the White House in 2016 while Barack Obama was president. Contributed photo Young men of the Male Mentoring Program visited the White House in 2016 while Barack Obama was president. Contributed photo The Caraway Foundation provides computers to students eligible for the Refurbished Computers Award. Contributed photo The Caraway Foundation provides computers to students eligible for the Refurbished Computers Award. Contributed photo The students of Anson Youth Leaders Program makes Valentine's Day cards for the elderly, and delivered them to Anson nursing homes. Contributed photo The students of Anson Youth Leaders Program makes Valentine's Day cards for the elderly, and delivered them to Anson nursing homes.

Born and raised in Anson County, Angela Caraway has since moved out of the area but she hasn’t allowed her love for Anson to fall by the wayside.

Caraway is featured as an honoree in the North Carolina Heritage Calendar for April 2019.

Caraway’s “heart” is still in Anson, teaching young people they are royalty.

“Anson County has a lot to offer, but the atmosphere in Anson will make you feel like we don’t,” Caraway said. “It feels like we have given up on ourselves and therefore have given up on the entire county.”

Caraway added, “So, my ‘Why Anson County?’ is because we are strong. We are resilient. We are powerful when we are together.”

Caraway founded The Caraway Foundation in 2007 while in Garner. She also said she saw the need in Anson about 12 years ago but didn’t think she was the right person to try to do something about it, in part because she lives in Raleigh.

“I thought that it’s not my problem, so, I will stay out of it, but then one night in Kroger’s grocery store, the Lord spoke to me and told me to purchase all the backpacks on the shelf and some other items,” Caraway said.

She added that she listened to God, went home, and outlined what is now the foundation.

“Within a few weeks I was conducting seminars on how to prepare for college and it has continued on from there,” Caraway said.

The nonprofit organization focuses on empowerment and providing opportunities through educational resources and health awareness to both young and old in Anson County.

The foundation’s Anson Youth Leaders Academy welcomed its first round of students in the 2018-19 school year. The program shows participants how to build personal leadership skills, philanthropic responsibility and charater traits — modeling the Anson County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Anson program, which promotes learning about local government, economic empowerment, leadership, inclusion, diversity and business protocol.

The Refurbished Computers Award supplies computers to households with at least one student between third and 12th grade that doesn’t have a working computer. The program also allows graduating seniors to purchase refurbished computers.

“We have a computer in every home with a third to 12th grade student in the program,” Caraway said. “When you see a smile on a child’s face from receiving a computer, it makes my heart smile.”

The foundation also has a male mentoring program, which partners young males with positive role models from a diverse group of men from the community.

“In 2016, when the foundation took 16 young men to visit The White House during the Obama administration and other historical sites, that was empowering,” Caraway added. “These young men had an opportunity to see what could be possible for themselves and it motivated them to be better each day because they realized that they come from royalty and they are kings.”

The Village of Strength program provides support monthly to patients, survivors and caregivers of any chronic illness, including cancer, stroke, heart attacks and lupus. After becoming a survivor of stage 3 colon cancer, Caraway designed the program for others fighting and surviving chronic illnesses.

“My vision for Anson County is for the spirit of the bearcat to be revived,” Caraway said. “Bearcats are strong, smart, and powerful, and our community doesn’t have that feeling about it anymore.”

Caraway recalls a time when uptown Wadesboro would be buzzing with businesses and people were out mingling, but not anymore.

“I see a community that wants revitalization, but obstacles continue to get in the way,” she added. “I see a community hungry for community centers for the community, but obstacles continue to get in the way; a community that is going to keep trying until it happens.”

Caraway’s first act was the collegiate seminars, and some were well-attended.

“I was asked many times on how parents can help their children find scholarships, so, I would have the seminars and no one would come,” she added. “I got discouraged but then one student told me that it was because of my seminar that they are going to college. So, I knew I was doing the right thing.”

Caraway went on to say, “I figured if I can help one student, I am doing good. The power is that if we all help one, we can help everyone.”

Caraway said she is doing the things God instructed her to do.

“It’s up to the person or community to determine if it’s significant or not, as I’m not doing this for attention; only for the love of my community,” she said.

Caraway’s overall goal is to continue to allow God to lead her, even when she gets discouraged.

“The overall goal for my work is to find support in ways of money, someone’s time, and talent to continue to allow the Caraway Foundation to do more,” she said.

Her advice to others who want to help would be to take one step toward helping and God will lead. She also said it doesn’t take a lot of money, or money at all, to help.

“There are many programs in the county that can use your time,” she said. “To share your time with someone who needs it, your life will forever be changed. S o, think about where you want to help and find that program to allow you to do that.”

She hopes that with everyone she’s touched, she left some type of mark on them.

“Anson County needs all of us to come together to make a difference,” Caraway said. “I’m all in and I hope that others will join me, too.”

Contributed photo

Young men of the Male Mentoring Program visited the White House in 2016 while Barack Obama was president. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_20161103_124409-2.jpg Contributed photo

Young men of the Male Mentoring Program visited the White House in 2016 while Barack Obama was president. Contributed photo

The Caraway Foundation provides computers to students eligible for the Refurbished Computers Award. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_20161119_083323-2.jpg Contributed photo

The Caraway Foundation provides computers to students eligible for the Refurbished Computers Award. Contributed photo

The students of Anson Youth Leaders Program makes Valentine’s Day cards for the elderly, and delivered them to Anson nursing homes. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_20190209_123944-2.jpg Contributed photo

The students of Anson Youth Leaders Program makes Valentine’s Day cards for the elderly, and delivered them to Anson nursing homes.

Caraway Foundation focuses on empowerment, providing opportunities