Kick Butts Day coming next week

The Anson County Health Department and Anson County Early College are partnering to support the youth in National Kick Butts Day on March 20.

Dinika Savage, public health educator, said the motivation to keep the event going comes from the youth who want to help their community in becoming a better environment for all.

“The overall goal is to get the youth of the county together to make a statement, and take a stand against the harmful effects of tobacco and its related products,” Savage said.

“Giving our youth a chance to speak out and seize control once a year gives them something to look forward to,” Savage said. “This also allows them to become a part of something important to help the community.”

This year, students will create two separate visual displays, placing one at the Early College and the other at the Health Department.

“The powerful displays will help our children and our community realize the deadly consequences of tobacco use,” Savage said.

The public is encouraged to come by the Health Department to view the display.

The national day was created by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids organization, and is represented all over the United States and in other areas of the world. The first Kick Butts Day was held in 1996.

According to its website, this is a national day of activism that empowers youth to stand out, speak up and seize control against “Big Tobacco.”

“We’re expecting more than 1,000 events in schools and communities across the United States and even around the world,” the website says.

Savage is certified to help kick the habit in several areas. One is QuitSmart.

Acccording to Savage, QuitSmart success rates are high and are proved to be more effective than other methods. QuitSmart also produced impressive quit rates in published research studies, such as the VA Medical Center in Durham with a 51 percent quit rate over a six-month period; with QuitSmart, tobacco users are assured of high quality professional help.

The QuitSmart tobacco cessation sessions will be scheduled on a monthly basis. For more information or to schedule a QuitSmart smoking cessation session, call Savage at 704-994-3342.

The Quitline smoking cessation hotline is also available through the Health Department and worldwide. Individuals seeking assistance in their efforts to quit smoking can call anytime at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669).

An Anson County Tobacco-Free website, FreeAnson.com, has also been created for youth to participate in activities, events and to make a statement and take a stand against the harmful effects of tobacco and its related products.

Anson County Kick Butts Day has its own filter from Snapchat. The filter will be available at Anson County Early College, Anson Academy, Anson High School, and ACHD on March 20 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The visual display of the deadly consequences of tobacco will be available for viewing Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. March 20-28. The Health Department is at 110 Ashe St. in Wadesboro.

