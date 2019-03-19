Theater remembers enthusiastic volunteer

Stanley Marsh -

The late Stanley Marsh received the March Anson Arts Council Spotlight, for being an enthusiastic volunteer at the Ansonia.

Marsh and friend, Marshall Ray, helped build sets and transform the stage from show to show.

According to the release, Marsh was a kind, gentle soul and was so proud of his community and his involvement in it.

The last set he built was for “A Christmas Story,” and part of the set was left for the production of “All Shook Up.”

Marsh was a fighter, but lost his battle with cancer in February.

Marsh was named the first Ansonia Angel, was recognized at the Ansonia Theatre Awards, and his picture will be displayed in the lobby.

Stanley Marsh https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_5c5e11cf65944.jpg Stanley Marsh