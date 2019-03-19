Smith: Years later, we realized the miracle

“He’s a good dog” his mistress said, “and so cute.”

“What kind?” my wife asked.

“A poodle, she said. “A tiny white poodle. Name’s Rene.”

“Ohhhh,” P.J. cooed. “You want to get rid of him?”

“Oh, we don’t like to think of it that way,” she smiled. “It’s just that we don’t need a dog right now.”

“Problems between you and Al?”

“No, not really,” Ellie replied. “We’re just so busy we can’t care for him.”

She paused again, then looked up and to her left. “But we can’t place him with just anybody. We will give him… to someone who will provide him a good home.”

“When can Leon and I come to see him?”

“What about tomorrow night, around seven?”

When we got to Al and Ellie’s, after we said hello’ we asked where Rene was.

“Oh, he’s outside,” Ellie said.

And there he was, running until the leash from the clothesline choked him to a stop, at which he coughed, then ran to the other end of the clothes line and choked himself and coughed again.

“Look at him go,” P.J. smiled. “Isn’t he cute?”

“Did you say stupid?” I asked.

“No, silly. I said cute.”

She tried to pet him, but the animal dodged each time she reached for him.

“No discipline at all,” I said.

“I can train him,” she replied.

Had I been wiser at the time, I would have said, “No, you cannot train him. That dog is narcissism on four feet. He knows no authority beyond himself.”

“I so want a dog,” she reasoned.

We agreed to think the matter over for a day or so. When we walked back over to Al and Ellie’s, emotion won out; they leashed the animal, and he pulled us all the way home.

Al and Ellie smiled broadly as they waved goodbye.

After about 15 dog-pulls, we discovered that Rene had developed an extra Adam’s apple, which he augmented by straining against his leash. We took him to a vet, who gave us some capsules to cure the problem.

“Just put the cap in a small piece of cheese,” the vet lied. “He’ll swallow it right down.”

Rene must have seen me molding a piece of cheese around the medicine for whenI handed it to him, he took the ruse eagerly, then filtered out the capsule. Then he spit the cap on the floor, tossed his head, and enjoyed the cheddar. He also sprayed the carpet that night.

“I can’t understand why this treatment isn’t working,” the vet said, a week later.

I don’t think I had the heart to tell him the dog was smarter than we were. Finally, the vet sent us to the University of Georgia, for Rene’s surgery. Out of gratitude, the poodle sprayed the carpet when we brought him back home.

When we moved from South Carolina to Ohio, P.J. worked a full-time job while I took a part-time one, in order to attend the university. So, I got all the dog-pulling duties, dragged around in heat and drought as well as in ice and snow. I hoped no one saw me, because walking a miniature poodle is injurious to a man’s image, but being pulled by one is insulting.

When I finished school, we moved to Kansas, where a month later our first child was born. P.J. still found time for the poodle pulls. Sensing he had been demoted, as his mistress worried over Mark for hours, Rene sprayed the carpet almost daily.

We brought our graduate school poverty with us, so going out to eat remained beyond our means. But one day a coupon came in the mail, which would allow the humans to eat out.

As Mark, P.J. and I left the apartment, we said “Goodbye” to our dog.

Sensing the enormity of the situation, Rene began to review my vulnerabilities.

From watching me play guitar through my 1965 blackface Fender guitar amplifier, he knew that the amp was special, and unlike the guitar had no case. He formed a smile beneath his white moustache.

In the restaurant, Mark cooed as his mom fed him, then dozed off as his parents enjoyed the free burgers and fries.

“Where are you, Rene?” I called, as we walked back into the apartment.

Then I noticed a large yellow stain running down the grill cloth of my amplifier.

“Rene,” I called as he appeared. “This is a new low.”

I paused, then walked over to him.

“I knew you were low down,” I said, “but I never thought you were sorry enough to pee into my amplifier.”

The prince dismissed the charge by tossing his head and walking away.

“This mutt’s got to go,” I said to myself.

A few days later, P.J. said, “Do you think we need to find a new home for Rene.”

“Yes,” I said. “But where’d we find someone dumb enough to take him?”

“Maybe in the newspaper?”

So we tapped the cookie jar and placed this ad: “Wanted, good home. Miniature poodle, male. Free.” We listed our home phone number.

On the second day, P.J. took a call from an older man. “I read your ad,” he said with a smile in his voice.

“He’s a male poodle, a miniature,” she explained.

“I know,” he said. “Why do you want to give him away?”

“We have a new baby,” P.J. explained, “and Rene doesn’t like being number two. He’s becoming resentful.”

They resumed their conversation downtown.

“Hello,” the older gentlemen said, when they met. “Are you the lady who advertised a poodle?”

“Yes sir,” she answered. She rolled the windows down so she could hear if her baby waked up, then brought Rene from the back seat and attached his leash.

“This is Rene,” she said, as the poodle strained against the leash.

“Hello, Rene,” the man said.

The dog looked up with more than casual interest, but squirmed vigorously when the man picked him up.

“No,” the man said.

Rene looked at him.

“No,” the man said again.

For a reason he did not understand, Rene stopped squirming.

“We are going to take a walk,” the man said, taking the leash from P.J.

Rene immediately yanked the leather taut. “No, Rene,” the man said.

After three “no’s,’” Rene finally relented, and began walking, slack-leashed, in front of his master, and returned the same way.

“We’re friends now,” the man smiled.

“What did you do to him?” P.J. asked.

“What do you mean?” he smiled.

“He’s never walked without dragging us along. “

“I just said ’no,’” he replied, “and expected him to obey.”

“Oh.” She paused. “You’ll be good for him.”

“We’ll be good for one another,” he smiled.

P.J. brought his bed, then said “Bye” to her dog and his new owner. She watched as he put Rene into the car, then walked around to sit down at the wheel. Rene climbed on his lap to put his paws on the window, looked around at her, then tossed his head, and looked away.

P.J. sighed.

“Sit,” the older gentleman said. Rene complied; the man waved “goodbye,” and drove away.

When P.J. told me what happened, we realized that she had witnessed a miracle, but it took years to understand its true import.

Not only had she witnessed the end of our relationship with Rene, she had witnessed the beginning of his new one, which would end the poodle’s narcissism, to the very degree Rene submitted to his new master, who was, older, smarter and more noble than we.

Leon Smith is a contributing columnist to The Anson Record. Write to him P.O. Box 124, Marshville, NC 28103.

