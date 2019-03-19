Food distribution Saturday at 1 p.m.

Food will be distributed to those registered at the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center Saturday at 1 p.m.

The remaining items will be distributed March 27 at 10 a.m.

Proof of income documentation to leave with the registration clerk at the learning center’s pantry is required for registration. Families that receive federal food assistance automatically qualify.

Those coming are asked to use the parking lot; food items are only available to Ansonians.

The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services food distribution division provided the food items through the Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more information, go online to burnsvillelc.org or call 704-826-8737. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.