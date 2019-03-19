Anson developer of 1800s remembered

Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Anson native Ken Goins presents history of John Tyrant Patrick at the Brown Bag Book Club meeting Monday. -

Ken Goins, March speaker at the Brown Bag Book Club, spoke on Wadesboro native, John Tyrant Patrick.

The club met at noon on Monday at the Hampton B. Allen Library.

Patrick was a journalist and resort developer, and born the youngest of the six children of William H. and Margaret A. Campbell Patrick, Nov. 11, 1852.

The Civil War disrupted his education at Wadesboro Academy, so he became an apprentice at the printing office of the Wadesboro newspaper.

“Patrick was an entrepreneur,” Goins said.

He became a traveling salesman at 17, to help his family income, and sold candy and magic lantern shows to Anson and its surrounding counties.

Magic lanterns were lights inside a box. A glass with a picture on it would be placed in the box, and it would project an image, according to Goins.

Patrick was the proprietor and editor of the Pee Dee Herald in Wadesboro by 1878. He also opened a general store, and was a captain of the State Guard.

“This was before the National Guard,” Goins said.

This time period was very busy for Patrick, being that he was also selling building lots in Wadesboro, and arranging the first fair in town as the secretary of the Dixie Agricultural and Mechanical Association.

“Patrick traveled up north to appeal to northern farmers, businessmen and tourists,” Goins said.

Catching the attention of Gov. Thomas Jarvis, Patrick was named North Carolina’s first general immigration agent, later becoming head of the Department of Immigration.

Patrick gained Jarvis’ attention when a group of around 200 families organized to purchase 20,000 acres of land that Patrick consented to secure for them.

“Many northern people migrated because of him,” Goins said.

A doctor from Lockpart, New York, Dr. George H. Sadelson settled in Moore County; and Patrick began to develop a health resort.

He purchased 675 acres in Moore County, after consulting with the Seaboard Air-Line Railway, organizing the New England Manufacturing, Mining and Estate Company. The new town, named Vineland at first, is now known as Southern Pines and gave out brochures and other material to attract newcomers.

Patrick also formed the Southern Pines Resort Company, and a hotel, named the Patrick House, was opened and hosting guests before December 1884. By 1910, Southern Pines had become one of the state’s most popular recreation centers.

In March of 1885, Patrick bought 772 acres of land that was called Patrick Plantation.

“Patrick Plantation wasn’t too successful at first,” Goins added. It later became the winter resort of Pinebluff, and included his home and a printing office.

He was on hand to guide Boston native James W. Tufts so he could, in 1895, select the site for what is now Pinehurst. Patrick mapped out several towns, including Peachland in Anson County, Roseland in Moore County, Southmont in Davidson County, and Patrick, South Carolina.

Patrick argued for confederate soldiers to receive pay in Congress; after which, Jefferson Davis sent him a letter of accommodation, with a lock of his hair.

“Back then, the presidents sent out locks of their hair all the time,” Goins added. “If citizens wrote and asked for a lock of hair, they would sent it.”

In 1881 he married Hattie Elizabeth Patterson of Patterson Springs in Cleveland County, and they were the parents of two daughters and a son.

Patrick died at the Southland Hotel in Southern Pines and was buried in the family plot at East View Cemetery in Wadesboro. An oil portrait of him hangs in the Pinebluff town hall. There is also a monument for Patrick on Main Street in Southern Pines.

“As time went on, he was forgotton,” Goins said. “I’m hoping I can bring him back.”

Book club presentation from Goins highlights life and times of John Patrick