Livingstone representatives visit Anson High assembly

March 26, 2019 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Leon Gatewood greets Anthony Jones, the director of the Livingstone College Blue Thunder Marching Band. -
Natalie Davis | The Anson Record Students from the Greek organizations at Livingstone College step for students at the March 20 assembly. -

Vincia Miller, director of alumni affairs at Livingsone College, coordinated the #ExperienceLC tour with Leon Gatewood of the nonprofit HOLLA! and Chris Stinson, principal of Anson High School.

Juniors, seniors, and a few students from Anson Middle School piled into the AHS gym on Wednesday of last week to help students see their options after graduation. HOLLA! is an acronym for Helping Our Loved ones Learn and Achieve.

Stinson opened the assembly, by welcoming the college and presenting its president, Jimmie R. Jenkins Sr., with Anson Bearcats goodies.

“If a student decides they want to attend LC one day, there are some people in the commons area that can help you,” Stinson said of the college’s admissions representatives.

Gatewood is a member of the college’s Sandhills Alumni Chapter.

“I graduated from Livingstone College, came back home, and fell in love with the children of Anson County, so I decided I would stay,” Gatewood said.

He also reminded students that he would still be around.

Savannah Bennett, a senior, sang “Rise up,” by Andra Day.

“I heard it was Dr. Jenkins’ birthday,” Bennett said. “So, I’d like to dedicate this song to you.”

Anthony Brown, who works with student activities at Livingstone, emceed the assembly.

“I’m so happy to be here today,” Brown said.

Livingstone’s Blue Thunder Marching Band performed as the main entertainment an Anson-dedicated rendition of “Coming to America.”

The band’s director, Anthony Jones, spoke to students about why they were at Anson High.

“We’re trying to give you an option,” Jones said. “We’re trying to give you a choice.”

Jones added that Livingstone wanted to encourage all students to do their best, and to keep going.

Brown also taught the students a chant, naming them honorary Blue Bears.

“I’m honored to be here this morning, and to see all of your bright and beautiful faces,” Jenkins said. “I’m here to talk to you about a decision that you’re going to make.”

Jenkins informed them that if they make a little bad decision, they would get big bad results; and if they make good little decisions, they would get big good results.

“The little decisions that you make bring about big results,” Jenkins said. “Today we are here to share information with you, that will hopefully help you to make a little good decision, so that you can have big results.”

He went on to say that “education is the surest vehicle to upward mobility in the world.”

Jenkins said that an education is better than winnning the lottery. He added that if you have a lot of money, but not the education to utilize it properly, eventually you would end up broke.

“Fair representation of people is what democracy is all about,” Jenkins said.

He also said in order for democracy to work, you have to have fair representation.

He educated students through the illustration of the Revolutionary War, saying that it should have been called, the “war for fair representation.”

“Doctors, lawyers, engineers, etc., make up the whole fabric of our society,” Jenkins said. “Education is the key.”

He went on to say, “You need to recognize that just getting out of AHS is not going to be enough for you to help participate in this democracy. You’re going to have to go on to get a college education, so that you can be fairly represented.”

Jenkins told the importance of the education of people who affect their daily lives, such as doctors, scientists and engineers.

According to Jenkins, only 40 percent of Anson graduates go on to attend a college or university.

“That’s a dangerous problem,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins informed the students that Livingstone might be an option for them to further their education.

“We at Livingstone, take our students where they are,” he added. “We take them where they need to be to claim their rightful place in global society.”

Jenkins said that there is an aura around Livingstone students, where people will step aside for them to command their rightful place, because they are the best person for the job.

There is a holistic learning environment at Livingstone; and students sign a contract to attend the college as part of the admissions requirements.

It is the only historically black college or university in the state of North Carolina that offers a hospitality management and culinary arts program, which operates from a former Holiday Inn hotel purchased by the college.

“If you are interested in hospitality, we have a great hospitaility program,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins also informed students of the study abroad options, as well as the bridge program.

Students are required to have a 2.o grade point average to attend Livingstone, but the bridge program is another option. It is a student’s second chance at getting a college education and specifically targets students who have college potential, but who do not meet admissions requirements regarding GPA, core courses, or ACT and SAT scores.

“If you have demonstrated that you have the will, have demonstrated that you have the desire, and if your counselors would reccommend you, you may get accepted into the bridge program,” Jenkins.

GPA for the program is from 1.5-1.99. It is a six-week “boot camp” style program during the summer, when students can take remedial programming in math, writing, reading and speaking skills. There are also cultural and motivational trips.

“If you complete the bridge program successfully, you will receive a $1,500 scholarship to go toward tuition and fees in the fall,” Jenkins said. “We are really here to help you.”

Financial aid representatives joined the other college personnel to answer questions. Subrina Hough of Parents Point of View, who was invited to join the tour, also spoke. She helps parents by guiding them and their children through the college process.

Kimberly Harrington, an Anson native and former reporter for The Anson Record, serves as assistant director of public relations for Livingstone College and also attended the program.

“I am proud that Anson County’s educational leaders possess progressive ideals in reaching all students to ensure that they are aware of their possibilities for college,” Harrington said. “They have led the way and now other counties are interested. But we can say it happened first in my hometown.”

