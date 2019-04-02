Morven student awarded scholarship

April 2, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
Contributed photo Benjamin Tillman is the winner of a scholarship from the South Central district of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association. -

Benjamin Tillman of Morven is the recipient of a $200 scholarship from the N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association, representing the South Central district.

He is the son of Cynthia and the late Benjamin Tillman, Sr.

This year Anson County students could apply for the scholarship.

Tillman will be graduating from Anson County Early College and South Piedmont Community College, and plans to attend N.C. State University.

According to the extension, Tillman’s teachers described him as an outstanding student, very dedicated and having maintained an A honor roll status throughout his high school career.

Tillman’s counselor stated that he never does anything that is “average.” He goes above and beyond in every situation to complete the tasks set before him to the best of his ability.

A news release said, “He is an extraordinary young man who will do great things in his life and has great potential for academic success and was supportive of the school and various activities.”

The South Central district includes 19 counties. In addition to Anson, they are Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cumberland, Gaston, Harnett, Hoke, Iredell, Lee, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly and Union.

Each year the association awards an academic scholarship to a student actively engaged or definitely planning to pursue a career as an office professional.

The release from the cooperative extension added, “The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association, South Central District is honored to help Tillman fulfill his dreams and accomplish the goals that he has planned for her life.”

Contributed photo
Benjamin Tillman is the winner of a scholarship from the South Central district of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_BTillmanPic.jpegContributed photo
Benjamin Tillman is the winner of a scholarship from the South Central district of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Administrative Professionals Association.

The Anson Record