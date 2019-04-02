Cultural background diversity celebrated

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center gathered citizens to celebrate a diversity of cultural backgrounds through food in their annual Heritage Supper.

This event’s aim was geared to provide information on the importance of ethnic groups, and to show that how each individual communicates, lives, thinks, celebrates and works is crucial to human survival.

“We wanted to acknowledge our true heritage giver, which is the spirit of God,” said Carol Smith, the center director. “We can each celebrate the gift that has been given and the greatest is love.”

Smith added that everyone’s heritage is spiritually joined together and connected. Even though ideas, outer appearances, and cultural behaviors may be different, people are still connected spiritually.

“Different cultures bring different ideas, values and maybe even unthought of ways of accomplishing goals,” Smith said.

To help participants understand and gain wisdom of how each culture functions through their food, the audience was given chances to ask questions after each presentation.

“Anson County has been blessed to have a touch of what I learned in history class when attending middle school,” Smith said, referring to a melting pot. “It was also an opportunity to taste some of the foods from these cultures. The experience was amazing.”

The heritage supper table consisted of dishes from Guyana, South America, Kenya, Africa, and chicken and rice prepared a variety of ways.

African-Americans dishes included cabbage, fried fat back, spaghetti, and several macaroni and cheese casseroles. Desserts consisted of traditional pound cake, pineapple cake, upside-down cake and various beverages.

The guest speakers were Carolyn Smith of Cherokee Indian Tribe; Kebeolia Giddings of Guyana, South America; James and Esther of Kyanjui, Kenyan, Africa; and Nelson and Alton Jackson, and Jewel Brewer of Burnsville.

William Barrett, of Wingate, provided instrumentals during the supper and J’ahyma Brewer of Burnsville played the trumpet.

Emily and Merriam Kyanjui; Dylan, Madison and Gabriel Hersey; Calvin Hammond; Jazzlyn Brewe; and Alton Jackson also presented recitations on African-Americans that have contributed to America’s history.

