StarLab exhibit coming to library on April 12-17

April 2, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

After touring the surrounding counties, the StarLab is coming to the Hampton B. Allen Library April 12-17.

“The Sandhills Regional Library System was fortunate enough to get the StarLab as part of a grant provided through the Institute for Museums and Library Services and Technology Act,” Caroline Hightower said. “The StarLab has been touring each of the Libraries in the region.”

According to StarLab’s website, the planetarium elevates lessons in astronomy, history, earth sciences and mythology to a new level. It is 11 feet high and 23 feet in circumference; the dome weighs 65 pounds; and can fit 30 to 40 children at one time.

“Starry Night and Layered Earth software meet current Next Generation Science Standards,” the website states. “You’ll have easy-to-follow manuals, hands-on activities, topic discussions, teacher guides and more to kick off an exciting school year.”

The StarLab is a portable, inflatable planetarium dome that allows participants to explore the frontier of the night sky and solar system. It comes with a projector and a fan, and takes less than 15 minutes to prepare.

“You can see displays of planets, constellation overlays, and much more,” Hightower said.

The StarLab will be open to the public April 12 at 4 p.m., April 15 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.; April 16 at 4 p.m.; and April 17 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

By Natalie Davis

The Anson Record